SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Award-winning singer/songwriter Hozier will perform in North Mississippi in 2024.

Hozier’s The Unreal Unearth Tour will head to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove in Southaven. The concert will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 12:00 p.m. at livenation.com.

For fans who purchase tickets for the Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 through Ticketmaster and can’t attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

To help protect the Face Value Exchange, Hozier has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, New York, and Virginia where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated.