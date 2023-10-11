Holiday Gift Breakdown:
The Ultimate Outdoor Chair by ParkitMovement – Cooler & Chair in 1:
Enjoy the Exploration with Voyager from PARKIT. This outdoor recreational-use chair has been designed to provide maximum comfort, ultimate durability, and fundamental functionality to relax in the great outdoors. A cooler-chair combo with storage for anything you need under your seat, a versatile cupholder, hands-free carry straps and more, VOYAGER is built to last, adventure after adventure.
Features:
- INDUSTRIAL FRAMING | Aircraft-Grade Aluminum for strength and durability
- WOVEN POLYESTER WEBBING | Woven polyester is soft, maintains strength
- FAUX TEAK ARMREST | Durable material adding style to any fireside campout
- ERGONOMICALLY DESIGNED We designed the VOYAGER to mimic our natural sitting position (not too low to the ground)
- INSULATED COOLER / UTILITY STORAGE | Designed to hold ice for 8+ hours, and includes exterior pockets to securely carry all items to basecamp
- HANDS FREE CARRY | Hands-free-carry strap(s)
- INTERCHANGEABLE CUP HOLDER
- 1 MANGROVE TREE PLANTED FOR EVERY VOYAGER PURCHASED.
- 24-Month Warranty
Cocktails (or NA Hot Drinks) and Unbreakable Tumblers by High Camp Flasks:
The Firelight 750 keeps drinks cold/hot and includes 2 tumblers to share!
Brilliantly crafted for your bar top… Ruggedly built for the rough and tumble of the outdoors.
- Integrated Magnetic Locking System: allows you to seamlessly attach your tumblers to your flask.
- Firelight 750 is Not Your Hip Flask: Large enough to pack 750ml of whiskey, wine, your favorite cocktail or plenty of coffee.
- Both come with the Ultimate Backcountry Bar Glass/es: The 6-Shooter design pays homage to the traditional American West and it holds 11oz (325ml) of your favorite beverage.
- 18/8 Surgical Steel
- No Drip Lip
- No Funnel Required for Fill Up
- Hot or Cold 24 Hours
- Committed to Sustainability: Plastic Free – Stainless Steel is the most recyclable material on Earth
Camp Chef Versatop 2X:
The VersaTop Grill System is a handy 247 square-” of flat top freedom. Equipped with Camp Chef’s True Seasoned, non-stick surface—it’s ready to cook when you are. For even more added convenience, the VersaTop is compatible with most Camp Chef 14-inch cooking system accessories—making it one of our most versatile flat top griddles. Small in size, large in cooking capacity, and perfect for those on the go.
VOITED Coudtouch® Eco-Friendly, Indoor / Outdoor Camping Blanket:
A 4 in 1 insulated & water-resistant indoor/outdoor blanket for van life, camping, travel & home. Recycled ripstop on one side & luxurious CloudTouch™ fleece on the other. Durable. Stain Resistant. Machine Washable. Eco-Friendly!
For your next adventure, this is the accessory you can’t go without.
- A (luxurious) pillow and a blanket – great in place of a sleeping bag for those warm nights
- Snaps into a hands-free (superhero) cape with a hood
- Lightweight and packs down small
- Water and stain-resistant
- Made from 100% recycled 50D Ripstop REPREVE® fabric (recycled plastic bottles) and even uses eco-friendly Teflon EcoElite™ DWR
- Easy to wash and quick to dry
- Dimensions: 54×80 inches
- Weight: 3.59lbs
- Rated to 46 degrees Fahrenheit