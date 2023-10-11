Holiday Gift Breakdown:

The Ultimate Outdoor Chair by ParkitMovement – Cooler & Chair in 1:

Enjoy the Exploration with Voyager from PARKIT. This outdoor recreational-use chair has been designed to provide maximum comfort, ultimate durability, and fundamental functionality to relax in the great outdoors. A cooler-chair combo with storage for anything you need under your seat, a versatile cupholder, hands-free carry straps and more, VOYAGER is built to last, adventure after adventure.

Features:

INDUSTRIAL FRAMING | Aircraft-Grade Aluminum for strength and durability

WOVEN POLYESTER WEBBING | Woven polyester is soft, maintains strength

FAUX TEAK ARMREST | Durable material adding style to any fireside campout

ERGONOMICALLY DESIGNED We designed the VOYAGER to mimic our natural sitting position (not too low to the ground)

INSULATED COOLER / UTILITY STORAGE | Designed to hold ice for 8+ hours, and includes exterior pockets to securely carry all items to basecamp

HANDS FREE CARRY | Hands-free-carry strap(s)

INTERCHANGEABLE CUP HOLDER

1 MANGROVE TREE PLANTED FOR EVERY VOYAGER PURCHASED.

24-Month Warranty

https://parkitmovement.com/

Cocktails (or NA Hot Drinks) and Unbreakable Tumblers by High Camp Flasks:

The Firelight 750 keeps drinks cold/hot and includes 2 tumblers to share!

Brilliantly crafted for your bar top… Ruggedly built for the rough and tumble of the outdoors.

Integrated Magnetic Locking System: allows you to seamlessly attach your tumblers to your flask.

Firelight 750 is Not Your Hip Flask: Large enough to pack 750ml of whiskey, wine, your favorite cocktail or plenty of coffee.

Both come with the Ultimate Backcountry Bar Glass/es: The 6-Shooter design pays homage to the traditional American West and it holds 11oz (325ml) of your favorite beverage.

18/8 Surgical Steel

No Drip Lip

No Funnel Required for Fill Up

Hot or Cold 24 Hours

Committed to Sustainability: Plastic Free – Stainless Steel is the most recyclable material on Earth

https://highcampflasks.com

Camp Chef Versatop 2X:

The VersaTop Grill System is a handy 247 square-” of flat top freedom. Equipped with Camp Chef’s True Seasoned, non-stick surface—it’s ready to cook when you are. For even more added convenience, the VersaTop is compatible with most Camp Chef 14-inch cooking system accessories—making it one of our most versatile flat top griddles. Small in size, large in cooking capacity, and perfect for those on the go.

https://www.campchef.com/camp-chef-versatop/CC-FTG250.html

VOITED Coudtouch® Eco-Friendly, Indoor / Outdoor Camping Blanket:

A 4 in 1 insulated & water-resistant indoor/outdoor blanket for van life, camping, travel & home. Recycled ripstop on one side & luxurious CloudTouch™ fleece on the other. Durable. Stain Resistant. Machine Washable. Eco-Friendly!

For your next adventure, this is the accessory you can’t go without.