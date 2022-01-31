JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Personal and Executive Chef Kenneth Everett had the opportunity of a lifetime after a simple message on Instagram landed him on “Next Level Chef.”

Everett, also known as Chef K Ray, competed against chefs from all across the country for $250,000 and a one year mentorship. The new show was hosted by Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Everett said he was skeptical at first, but he is glad he took a chance after getting a messages from a casting agency on Instagram.

“I thought it was just another scam. They started throwing names out there such as Gordon Ramsay, Chef Blais, and I’m like, ‘Now I’m interested.’ So, I started to Google it myself. I submitted my paperwork, went through the interview process, and six months later, we’re filming ‘Next Level Chef,’” stated Everett.

Some of his dishes can be tried at 4th Avenue Lounge in Downtown Jackson now that Chef Everett is back from competing on the show.

“You can catch me at Fourth Avenue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sundays, we will roll out brunches. I don’t really have a specialty. I enjoy it so much that I tried to learn so many different things and try to cater to the people, and that’s why I consider myself the people’s chef,” said Everett.

New episodes of “Next Level Chef” can be seen on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m.