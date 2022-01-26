JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson native, Nick Wallace, will be one of the new contestants in Bravo’s “Top Chef.”

Wallace is the founder of Nick Wallace Culinary, Nick Wallace Catering, Nissan Café by Nick Wallace, and soon to be “CHURN Creameries.”

Creativity Kitchen, which is Wallace’s non-profit organization, works with Jackson Public Schools to provide more flavorful and nutritious meals for students as well as educate them about healthy eating and the skills and value of farm-to-table practices.

Wallace is currently serving on the Board of Directors for Hunger Free America and recently gained the name Best Chef of Mississippi for his vision of culinary innovation.

Wallace will be competing against 14 other chefs across the country, as they put their expert take on iconic regional dishes. Season 19 of “Top Chef” returns Thursday, March 10.