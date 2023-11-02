JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One local Jackson family had the opportunity to compete on the popular game show Family Feud.

The Jones sisters said the experience was amazing.

“It was definitely a pleasure for us to be on Family Feud and represent Jackson, Mississippi, our hometown. And it was even more special because I was with my sisters, and we had a blast playing and meeting Steve Harvey and all the crew was wonderful,” the family said.

They had to compete and beat out 10,000 other families in order to be selected. Their goal was to win to get their mom a new car.

Although the family did not win, they were offered a second chance to redeem themselves.

“We are so happy to announce that we were invited to come back to play again there. You guys will definitely be seeing us again on your TV station. Definitely going to represent Jackson, Mississippi. Just watch!” they said.