JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Film Festival kicks off on Sunday, July 24, with a week of events for film lovers and creatives. WJTV 12 News spoke with Author Maximus Wright to get an insight on the week ahead.

Film screenings will at Malco Grandview Cinema and IMAX in Madison on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is free.

According to Wright, the main goal is to make the Jackson Film Festival a destination festival. The festival draws people from everywhere as far as California.

The Film Festival even has submissions from France, Iran, and Hong Kong.