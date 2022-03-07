PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music artist Jameson Rogers is set to headline the 2022 Pearl Day Concert.

The City of Pearl will be celebrating its 49th birthday with the Pearl Day Concert. Country music artist Niko Moon will kick off the concert with an opening performance.

The Pearl Day Concert will be held on Friday, April 29 outside of Trustmark Park. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Moon will begin the show at 8:00 p.m., and Rogers will perform around 9:45 p.m. Food and beverage options will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring folding lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

There will be general admission seating at the event. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased here.