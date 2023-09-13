STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Jason Derulo will perform at Mississippi State’s Bulldog Bash this year! The concert will be held in downtown Starkville on October 20, 2023.

Derulo is best known for his songs “Watcha Say,” “Ridin’ Solo,” “Want to Want Me,” and “In My Head.”

Bulldog Bash, which is Mississippi’s largest, free outdoor concert, will begin at 7:15 p.m. Derulo will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets in downtown Starkville.

During the day, Maroon Market begins at 3:30 p.m., showcasing local musicians on stage and featuring art, food vendors and a kid zone. The entire event is sponsored by MSU’s Student Association and Pearl River Resort.

Opening act for Bulldog Bash will be the winner of this year’s Battle of the Bands, which will happen on September 22 at 6:00 p.m. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium.

This year, Bulldog Bash is partnering with Bully’s Pantry, a campus-based organization founded in 2020 to combat food insecurity experienced by MSU students. A collaborative initiative between the MSU Division of Student Affairs and the Student Association, Bully’s Pantry helps students facing financial hardship by providing food and personal care items.