MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Jay Leno and The Temptations and The Four Tops are two of many performances coming to Mississippi for the Fall-Winter season at the Mississippi State University (MSU) Riley Center in Meridian.

The season will kick off on September 17 with The Gatlin Brothers. Their breakthrough 1976 single “Broken Lady” kicked off a string of hits including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love,” “Statues without Hearts,” “Love Is Just a Game,” and “Night Time Magic.”

Jessica Vosk will perform on September 30. Vosk is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the Broadway hit Wicked.

Jay Leno, the former host of the Tonight Show, will deliver his side-splitting standup on Friday, October 7. This fall, he and co-host Kevin Eubanks will bring back the classic comedy TV game show You Bet Your Life, teaming two strangers to answer trivia questions.

New Orleans musical legend Trombone Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue will take the stage on November 19. He has performed at major music festivals, the Grammy Awards ceremony, and the White House, and on dozens of TV shows.

The beloved singer-songwriter and folk icon Emmylou Harris will perform with her band on Friday, December 9.

Rounding out the season on January 21, The Temptations and The Four Tops are sure to pack the house. The late David Ruffin of Whynot, Mississippi, sang lead on some of The Temptation’s greatest hits, including “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “I Wish It Would Rain.” The Four Tops had a similarly long string of iconic singles, including “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing in the Shadows of Love,” and “Bernadette.”

“We are selling more tickets each season than we ever have, far exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” said Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, Associate Vice President and head of MSU-Meridian Campus. “While we’ve been steadily presenting shows for over 15 years now, the energy and renewed interest in downtown and our community’s collective arts and culture offerings is palpable. To anyone considering a show or coming downtown for a weekend, my advice is do not hesitate.”

Season subscriptions to the MSU Riley Center’s 2022-2023 Fall-Winter Performing Arts Series are on sale now and start at $210 and go up to $540 per person.

Ticket prices to individual shows vary, starting at $20 and going up to $150 per ticket based on performance and seat selection. Ticket sales to individual shows begin on Tuesday, August 9, after a one-day presale to Friends of the Lady members on Monday, August 8. For more information and to purchase, visit www.msurileycenter.com or call 601-696-2200.

Organizers said all shows will start at 7:30 p.m.