Jay-Z joins the marijuana industry

Jay-Z, the first hip-hop billionaire, is venturing into the marijuana industry.

He is partnering with a California company as their chief brand strategist.

Billionaire Jay- Z entered a multiyear deal with San Jose, California-based Caliva. His role will consist of driving creative direction, outreach effort, and strategy for the brand.

The music mogul is focusing on the social justice aspects of the legal marijuana industry.

Caliva operates a farm and two stores in Northern California. It also distributes its branded products in roughly two dozen other retail outlets in the state.

Jay-Z called Calvia “the best partners for this endeavor.”