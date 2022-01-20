Jazz Fest 2022: The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, and more!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is returning in 2022 with a long list of unforgettable performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists.

Festival weekend dates are set for April 29 to May 1 and May 5 to 8.

VIP packages, general admission weekend passes, and travel packages are on sale now. Single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

VIP packages are weekend-specific and are valid for all days of the weekend purchased. Jazz Fest offers three distinct VIP opportunities to experience the event in a very special way: the Festival’s popular Big Chief VIP Experience ticket package provides special viewing access at most of the Festival’s stages; the Grand Marshal VIP Pass allows for up-close access at the three major stages; and the Krewe of Jazz Fest VIP Pass entitles patrons to special covered seating at the Festival’s largest stage.

Ticket holders who rolled their 2020 and 2021 tickets over will receive an email from the ticketing company with instructions on how to exchange their tickets for the weekend of their choosing.

Jazz Fest is partnering once again with On Location & CID Entertainment to provide Travel Packages for guests looking to bundle Festival tickets or VIP passes with local hotel accommodations and roundtrip shuttle service between the Festival and their hotel. For package details please visit the Jazz Fest website.

Take advantage of the Jazz Fest Express shuttle and be dropped off inside the gates of the Festival! Air-conditioned buses offer round-trip transportation and run continuously throughout the day. The Jazz Fest Express is the best way to travel to and from the Fair Grounds. Don’t forget to buy your Jazz Fest Express tickets when you purchase your Festival tickets.

Many area hotels offer special Jazz Fest rates. A complete list of participating hotels can be found here, including the Official Host Hotel, the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

Jazz Fest is working closely with city and state officials to make sure the event is safe for all attendees and participants. The Festival will be presented in accordance with applicable COVID-19 public health guidelines at the time of the event. Visit www.nojazzfest.com for details.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2022 Jazz Fest include:

WEEKEND 1

APRIL 29, 30, & MAY 1

The Who, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie, The Avett Brothers, Nelly, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Death Cab for Cutie, Randy Newman, Third World, José Feliciano, CeeLo Green As…”Soul Brotha #100” (A James Brown Tribute), Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, Tank and The Bangas, PJ Morton, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Anders Osborne, Cyril Neville, Gilberto Santa Rosa, The War and Treaty, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Tab Benoit, The New Orleans Classic Recording Revue featuring Clarence “Frogman” Henry, The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, and Al “Carnival Time” Johnson with Bobby Cure & The Poppa Stoppas, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart featuring Carmen Bradford, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Lakou Mizik (of Haiti), Asleep at the Wheel, Mia X, The Soul Rebels, Doug Kershaw, Hot 8 Brass Band, Cowboy Mouth, Voice of the Wetlands Allstars, Deacon John, Leyla McCalla, Cha Wa, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Boyfriend, Sweet Crude, Arturo Sandoval, The Cookers featuring Billy Harper, Eddie Henderson, Donald Harrison Jr., David Weiss, George Cables, Cecil McBee and Billy Hart, Jazz Funeral for Dr. John with Young Fellaz Brass Band, James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars, Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Martha Redbone Roots Project, The Gospel Soul of Irma Thomas, Savoy Family Cajun Band, David Shaw, Bombino (of Niger), Kathy Taylor, Las Cafeteras, Son Rompe Pera (of Mexico), Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Pine Leaf Boys, Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Bonerama, Eric Lindell & The Natural Mystics, Dawn Richard, Partners-N-Crime, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Little Freddie King Blues Band, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, Jazz Funeral for George Wein with New Wave Brass Band, Kizaba, Zachary Richard, Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Germaine Bazzle, Ronnie Lamarque, Royal Teeth, Trumpet Mafia, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Rumba Buena, Jazz Funeral for Ellis Marsalis with Big 6 Brass Band, Kristin Diable & The City, John “Papa” Gros, Charmaine Neville Band, Virginia Aires, Astral Project, Luther Kent and Trickbag, Walter Wolfman Washington Trio, Rosie Ledet, Johnny Sansone Band, Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Road Show, 79rs Gang Music Group, Maggie Koerner, Gregg Martinez & the Delta Kings with guests TK Hulin and Johnnie Allan, Tribute to George Lewis featuring Tommy Sancton, Sammy Rimington, and Dr. Michael White, The Revelers, Alexey Marti, Higher Heights Reggae, Lulu and the Broadsides, Quiana Lynell, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade, High Steppers Brass Band, Mem Shannon & the Membership, Marlon Jordan, Water Seed, Treme Brass Band, Pow Wows with Native Nations Intertribal, Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders, Billy Iuso, Tommy Sancton’s New Orleans Legacy Band, Paulin Brothers Brass Band, Mid-City Aces, Sweet Cecilia, Naughty Professor, The City of Love Music & Worship Arts Choir, NOLA Reggae featuring Renard Poché, SOUL Brass Band, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys, J & The Causeways, Gregg Stafford’s Jazz Hounds, Big Chief Walter Cook & The Creole Wild West Mardi Gras Indians, Lilli Lewis, Baby Boyz Brass Band, Caesar Brothers FunkBox, Hardhead Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Mass Choir, Pastor Tyrone Jefferson, Aurora Nealand presents The Monocle, Golden Sioux and Ninth Ward Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Tribute to Bessie Smith featuring Meschiya Lake, Jolynda “Kiki” Chapman, and Barbara Shorts with Lars Edegran, The Jelly Sisters, Michael Skinkus and Moyuba, Jamie Lynn Vessels, David L. Harris, The Legendary Rocks Of Harmony, ‘In Memory of Ellis Marsalis’ by the Ellis Marsalis Band featuring David Torkanowsky, Oscar Rossignoli, Shea Pierre, Jesse McBride and special guest Jason Marsalis, Grupo Sensacion Nola, Spencer Bohren Remembered featuring Dave Malone, André Bohren, Paul Sanchez, Alex McMurray, Jim McCormick, David Pomerleau, Aurora Nealand, and John Magnie, Jason Neville FunkySoul Band, The John Mahoney Big Band featuring Brian Blade, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie, Kim Carson and the Real Deal, The Palm Court Jazz Band, Tim Laughlin, Young Men Olympian Jr. Benevolent Association, George French & the New Orleans Storyville Jazz Band, Leroy Jones & New Orleans’ Finest, Furious Five, Big Steppers, and Untouchables Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Black Magic Drumline, Eden Brent, Rick Trolsen’s Neslorchestra, Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band, The Betty Shirley Band, Michael Juan Nunez, Tribute to Jabbo Smith featuring Jamil Sharif, Kid Simmons’ Local International Allstars, Go Getters, Keep n It Real, and We Are One Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Ladies of Unity, Betty Winn & One A-Chord, Big Chief Walter Cook presents Queens of the Indian Nation, Free Spirit Brass Band, Clive Wilson’s New Orleans Serenaders, Lynn Drury, Marc Stone, Rich Collins, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Rhythm Section, The New Orleans Guitar Masters: John Rankin, Jimmy Robinson, and Cranston Clements, Debbie Davis with Josh Paxton, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, Leo Jackson & The Melody Clouds, Otis Wimberly Sr. & the Wimberly Family Gospel Singers, Young Pinstripe Brass Band, Gerald French & the Original Tuxedo Jazz Band, Dr. Brice Miller & Mahogany Brass Band, Esther Rose, Vivaz!, Neo-Tokyo 2020, Dayna Kurtz and Robert Maché, Gina Forsyth & Friends, Fermín Ceballos + Merengue4FOUR, Love Your Own Noise, Black Flame Hunters, Wild Apaches, Wild Red Flame, and Wild Mohicans Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans Spiritualettes, Nineveh Baptist Church Mass Choir, Donald Harrison Jr.’s New Orleans Music Interns, Tyronne G. Foster and the Arc Singers, Jessica Harvey and The Difference, Pastor Terry Gullage & Kingdom Sound, Lady Tambourine, Single Ladies, Single Men, Sisters of Change, and Sisters of Unity Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Jacye & dem, Donald Lewis, Jr., Franklin Avenue Music Ministry, Pocket Aces Brass Band, UNO Jazz Allstars, Mestre Curtis Pierre “The Samba Man” with the Samba Kids, Akia Nevills, The Jones Sisters, Washitaw Nation, Young Cherokee, and Semolian Warriors Mardi Gras Indians, The Louisiana Repertory Jazz Ensemble, Tulane BAM Ensemble, Dancing Grounds Youth Showcase, The RRAAMS, Versailles Lion Dance Team, 21st Century Brass Band, Westbank Steppers, Devastation, Nine Times, and Original Nine Times Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Kim Che’re, Val & Love Alive, ISL Circus Arts Kids, KID smART Student Showcase, Shining Star Hunters, Uptown Warriors, and Young Brave Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Burke Riley Cajun Quintet, The Showers, Voices of Peter Claver, Young Guardians of the Flame and Congo Kids, The Chosen Ones Brass Band, Uptown Swingers, Big Nine, Valley of Silent Men, and New Generation Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, The Knockaz Brass Band, Brazos Huval’s Student Showcase, All for One Brass Band, Divine Ladies, Dumaine Street Gang, Family Ties, First Division Rollers, and New Look Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Black Foot Hunters, Black Hawk Hunters, and Apache Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Eulenspeigel Puppet Theatre, Muggivan School of Irish Dance and more!

WEEKEND 2

MAY 5, 6, 7, 8

Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Erykah Badu, Willie Nelson & Family, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Billy Strings, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Kool & The Gang, Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, Tribute to Art and Charles Neville with the funky Meters and Ivan Neville & The Neville Brothers Band featuring Cyril Neville, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rickie Lee Jones, Shovels & Rope, Chris Isaak, David Sanborn, The Radiators, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Big Freedia, Leo Nocentelli: Another Side, Samantha Fish, Kermit Ruffins and The BBQ Swingers, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, Rebirth Brass Band, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Cimafunk (of Cuba), Bettye LaVette, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Marcia Ball, Nicholas Payton, John Boutté, Davell Crawford and a Tribute to James Booker, Playing For Change Band, The Cowsills, Honey Island Swamp Band, Sonny Landreth, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, Dottie Peoples, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr. & the Wild Magnolias, Rory Block, Tribute to Dr. John with special guests Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville, Jon Cleary, Ivan Neville, Davell Crawford, John Boutté, and John “Papa” Gros, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band’s Tribute to Dave Bartholomew with guests Elvis Costello and Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, Newport All-Stars Celebrate George Wein featuring Howard Alden, Randy Brecker, Anat Cohen, Jay Leonhart, Lewis Nash, Christian Sands, and Lew Tabackin, Kermit Ruffins’ Tribute to Louis Armstrong, Jazz Funeral for Art and Charles Neville with Smitty Dee’s Brass Band, Jazz Funeral for George Wein with Jackson Square Allstars Brass Band, Le’Andria Johnson, Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Puss N Boots, The Iguanas, Wayne Toups, Creole String Beans, Tribute to Lil Buck Sinegal featuring Sonny Landreth, CC Adcock and Lee Allen Zeno, Banu Gibson, Kinfolk Brass Band, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, William Prince, Dr. Michael White’s Original Liberty Jazz Band with Thais Clark and Maynard Chatters, John Mooney & Bluesiana, Gal Holiday & the Honky Tonk Revue, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Adonis Rose and The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra featuring Gabrielle Cavassa & Philip Manuel: Tribute to Allen Toussaint, Seratones, Gregg Stafford & His Young Tuxedo Brass Band, Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns, Amanda Shaw and the Cute Guys, The Davell Crawford Singers “The Tribute”, Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers and Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Big Chief Dow & the Timbuktu Warriors, Wild Tchoupitoulas, and 9th Ward Black Hatchet Mardi Gras Indians, Northside Skull & Bone Gang, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, The Campbell Brothers, Washboard Chaz Blues Trio, Erica Falls, Andrew Duhon, New Orleans Suspects, Antonio Sanchez and Bad Hombre, Jason Marsalis, Jeremy Davenport, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, The New Orleans Klezmer All Stars, Ranky Tanky, Bruce Daigrepoint Band, Glen David Andrews Orchestra, Pell, James Rivers Movement, Flow Tribe, Jimmy Hall, Jonathon Long, Mr. Sipp, The Headhunters featuring Bill Summers, Mike Clark, and Donald Harrison Jr., Alex McMurray and His Band, Mariachi Jalisco, Midnite Disturbers, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, The Zion Harmonizers, Zulu Gospel Male Ensemble, Chris Thomas King, Tommy McLain + CC Adcock, Winnsboro Easter Rock Ensemble, Sunpie & the Louisiana Sunspots, Stanton Moore, Daquiri Queens, Charlie Gabriel and Friends, Tuba Skinny, Shannon McNally, Storyville Stompers Brass Band, Leah Chase, Lena Prima, Wendell Brunious All Stars, The Pfister Sisters’ Tribute to The Andrews Sisters, Stooges Brass Band, D’Batiste Fathers and Sons featuring Russell, Jamal, Ryan, David R., Damon J. Batiste, and Special Guest of African Diaspora, Women of Class, Lady Prince of Wales, Men of Class, VIP Ladies, and Original Four Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, DJ Captain Charles, Pow Wows with Black Lodge Singers, Louis Armstrong’s Allstars Tribute with Charlie Halloran, The Tropicales, Herlin Riley, Nigel Hall, Uncle Nef, Kenny Neal, Preservation Brass, Mia Borders, Darcy Malone & the Tangle, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, Bill Kirchen, New Orleans Jazz Vipers, Javier Olondo and AsheSon, Helen Gillet, Steve Pistorius: A Tribute to The New Orleans Rhythm Kings, The Johnson Extension, Boudreaux Family of Feathers, Panorama Jazz Band, Spy Boy J & Thee Storm, Jesse McBride Big Band, Muévelo, Seva Venet’s New Orleans Banjo Celebration, T’Monde, New Birth Brass Band, MoFess, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Tony Dagradi and Down Time, Les Freres Michot, Topsy Chapman & Solid Harmony, Tonia Scott and the Anointed Voices, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Bon Bon Vivant, Yvette Landry & the Jukes, Tom McDermott & Aurora Nealand, Black Magic Drumline, Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, Corey Ledet Zydeco, Blodie’s Jazz Jam, The Rayo Brothers, J. Monque’D Blues Band, Brother Tyrone & the Mindbenders, Lars Edegran & the New Orleans Ragtime Orchestra, Treces del Sur Latin Music Band, Big Chief Kevin Goodman & the Flaming Arrows Mardi Gras Indians, Lawrence Sieberth’s VooDooTek, New Breed Brass Band, Libby Rae Watson and the HooDoo Men, Marina Orchestra, Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires, Original Pigeon Town Steppers, Men Buckjumpers, Revolution, Undefeated Divas & Gents, and The Sudan Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, Feufollet, Kerry Grombacher, Mikayla Braun, Matt Lemmler presents “New Orleans in Stride”, Michael Doucet avec Lâcher Prise featuring Sarah Quintana and Chad Viator, Julio y Cesar Band, Jambalaya Cajun Band, James Martin Band, Lane Mack, Daria & The Hip Drops, Patrice Fisher and Arpa with special guests from Cuba, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, George Wein Memorial Panel with the Newport All-Stars, Big Chief Juan & Jockimo’s Groove, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Troy Turner’s Blues Band, Herbert McCarver & The Pin Stripe Brass Band, Bamboula 2000, Mark Braud’s New Orleans Jazz Giants, Real Untouchable Brass Band, Papo y Son Mandao, New Leviathan Oriental Fox-Trot Orchestra, Mahmoud Chouki, DinosAurchestra, Pretty Young Eagles, Young Magnolias, and 7th Ward Creole Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, The Baby Dolls of New Orleans, TBC Brass Band, Shades of Praise New Orleans Interracial Gospel Choir, Electrifying Crown Seekers, Phillip Manuel, Jermaine Landrum & The Abundant Praise Revival Choir, Joe Lastie’s New Orleans Sound, Pardon My French!, Susan Cowsill & Russ Broussard (SCRB), Don “Moose” Jamison Heritage School of Music, Audrey Ferguson & The Voices of Distinction, Caren Green, Michael Ward & Sons, Jonté Mayon, Big Chief Bird & The Young Hunters, Black Seminoles, and Comanche Hunters Mardi Gras Indians, Free Agents Brass Band, Ken “Afro” Williams & Friends, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, Davis Rogan, Amina Figarova Sextet, Khari Allen Lee plays the Music of Grover Washington, NOCCA Jazz Ensemble, Paky Saavedra’s Quartet, Claude Bryant and The AllStars, Ever More Nest, Louis Ford & his New Orleans Flairs, Micaela y Fiesta Flamenca, Dr. Ben Redwine Trio, Southern University Baton Rouge Jazzy Jags, Joy Clark, Da Truth Brass Band, Lady & Men Rollers, Original Big Seven, The Perfect Gentlemen, Scene Boosters, and Good Fellas Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Mount Hermon Baptist Church Praise Delegation Choir, Big Chief Trouble & Trouble Nation, Algiers Warriors, Mohawk Hunters, and Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, Keyla Richardson, OperaCréole, Connie & Dwight Fitch with St. Raymond and St. Leo the Great Music Ministry, Creole Osceola Black Masking Indians, New Hope Baptist Church Mass Choir, Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries Choir, Joanna Hale-McGill, Xavier University Jazz Ensemble, Black Feathers, Monogram Hunters, Golden Comanche, and Wild Squatoulas Mardi Gras Indians, Johnette Downing and Scott Billington, Rising Dragon Lion Dance Team, Andrew Hall’s Society Brass Band, New Generation Brass Band, Pastor Jai Reed, Terry Huval & Sons, Lyle Henderson & Emmanu-EL, Lady Tambourine, Pastor Mitchell J. Stevens, Loyola University Jazz Ensemble, The Gospel Inspirations of Boutte, Da Souljas Brass Band, Grayhawk – Southeastern Native American Stories and Songs, Sylvia Yancy-Davis, Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir, Kumbuka African Drum & Dance Collective, Sons of Jazz Brass Band, Arrianne Keelen, Arthur and Friends Community Choir, Pastor Cynthia Girtley Lassiter, Craig Adams & Higher Dimensions of Praise, Glenn Hartman and the Earthtones, E’Dana, The Trio Plus One, Big Dog Brass Band, Evangelist Jackie Tolbert, Sporty’s Brass Band, Culu Children’s Traditional African Dance Company and Stiltwalkers, One Mind Brass Band, Old & Nu Fellas and Original CTC Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, The Bester Gospel Singers, Dynamic Smooth Family of Slidell, Square Dance NOLA, Creative Arts Momentum, New Orleans Council on Aging Community Choir, Christian Unity Baptist Church Youth Choir, Brasshearts Brass Band, Stephen Foster’s Foster Family Programs, Calliope Puppets, Kat Walker Jazz Band: Scat with Ms. Kat, David & Roselyn & Arlee, Buffalo Hunters, Cheyenne, Black Mohawk, and Young Seminoles Mardi Gras Indians, New Orleans Dance Collective, Capoeira New Orleans, Young Audiences Performing Arts Showcase, Kai Knight’s Silhouette Dance Ensemble and more!