NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Jazz Fest food vendors are worried about the plan to go cashless this year. Thousands of dollars are on the line over those two Jazz Fest weekends. Some vendors are concerned that the new plan could cause some problems.

Cash is no longer king at Jazz Fest, so vendors are already planning ahead, expecting problems with the credit card systems and WiFi not working because of the large crowds.

It doesn’t take much to get into the groove of Jazz Fest with its exceptional music and food, but this year, some vendors aren’t feeling so groovy about getting into the groove of Jazz Fest being cashless.

“We just want to make sure we take every precaution so our customers aren’t standing in line for too long,” Arkesha Baquet, Owner of Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe says they are used to long lines at their restaurant, but Jazz Fest is a different sort of beast.

“It’s a huge impact for us. We’re just hoping even though it’s going cashless, that it doesn’t stop what we expect our profits to be,” Baquet said.

All vendors must use credit card machines, which rely on WiFi.

“I’m a little concerned due to internet service, make sure internet service works properly because you’ll have so many guests there utilizing cell phones and different electronics, that’s a main concern and WiFi won’t be great,” she said.

In fact, they’re taking steps to keep the crowd flow going.

“For us we are going to have modifiers just to have a backup in case there is a situation with the WiFi at the fairgrounds,” Baquet said.

She went on to say, “We are going to increase cashiers to 3 instead of 2.”

Arkesha says although this will be a change, nothing’s going to stop their groove from getting that “ka-ching.”

“We are going to do whatever we can to keep the lines moving, but we ask that you give us a little patience and grace,” she said.

Jazz Fest spokespeople say there will be 8 kiosks throughout the fest, where fest-goers can exchange their cash for a card that they can use at the various vendors.

