JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jean Knight, the artist behind the hit “Mr. Big Stuff” has died. She was 80.

The song was recorded in 1971 in the original Malaco Records in Jackson, Mississippi.

The New Orleans native arrived in Jackson accompanied by fellow artists and producers. Wolf Stephenson, the senior engineer at Malaco Music Group, said Knight was a lively spirit who made work fun.

“Jean was playing around in performances and such like that. And she was very much at home in the studio, but she had a sense of humor that was just terrific. So, it made it more like fun than work. Her rapport with the musicians was fantastic. She was very talented. But again, working there, the producer who had put all this together, he had gotten them so rehearsed that it just went off without a hitch. And it took a while to get the product out and going. But once that happened, Wardell and Jean were both able to continue her career for quite a long time,” Stephenson said.

He continued to work with Knight on multiple projects. Stephenson said if he could go back in time, the one thing he would do different would be to take more pictures to document the session.