BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Comedian John Mulaney will bring his comedy tour John Mulaney in Concert to the Mississippi Coast.

The comedian will perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, September 27 with Artist Presale. General on-sale begins on Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.