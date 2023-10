BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country pop singer Jordan Davis will bring his tour to the Brandon Amphitheater.

He will be joined by special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke. The concert will be held at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.