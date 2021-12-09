Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography trial

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s scheduled trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is facing child pornography charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the final day of the Josh Duggar child pornography trial, the jury found Duggar guilty on both charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

Judge Timothy Brooks announced that sentencing will happen in about four months. Duggar was taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

Closing arguments began the morning of Dec. 8 and the verdict was reached on Dec. 9 after just under seven hours of deliberation.

The trial lasted six days and saw two witnesses called for the defense, while five witnesses took the stand for the prosecution.

The defense’s witnesses were digital forensics expert Michele Bush and Daniel Wilcox, a former Homeland Security Investigations task force member and Rogers Police Department narcotics officer.

The prosecution called five witnesses, including Jim and Bobye Holt, who said they were friends with the Duggar family.

Bobye Holt said during her testimony that Josh confessed to her about molesting young girls when he was a teenager.

Duggar was arrested on April 29, 2021. He was released from police custody to a third-party custodian on May 5, 2021.

Duggar starred in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” which has not aired since 2015.

TLC pulled the reality TV show in 2015 over accusations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. In 2015, Duggar publicly apologized for his pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, calling himself “the biggest hypocrite ever.”

Duggar’s trial unfolded as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, runs in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in Northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

Jim Bob Duggar is one of four Republicans seeking the party’s nomination. Early voting began Tuesday, Dec. 7 and the primary is set for Dec. 14.