HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Country singer Josh Turner will perform in Hattiesburg on Thursday, August 4.

The performance will be held at the Historic Saenger Theater in Downtown Hattiesburg. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 21. Prices range from $49 to $79 plus fees. Click here to purchase tickets.