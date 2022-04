Judge Faith Jenkins joins us to talk about “Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins” a show that investigates burgeoning romances from their sweet beginnings, and follows what happened all the way through to their bitter endings.



As an attorney and arbitrator, Faith has presided over hundreds of cases and has helped couples avoid and resolve a wealth of drama. And she’s seen it all! In Sis, Don’t Settle, she’s gathered an arsenal of love, wisdom, and advice for women on how to play it smart.