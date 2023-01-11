WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: Kayla Thompson
Posted: Jan 11, 2023 / 07:12 AM CST
Updated: Jan 11, 2023 / 07:12 AM CST
Justin Berti & Erik Fellows, stars of “Divorce Bait”, join us to talk about the film (streaming now), relationships, and more!
It’s possible to work up an effective sweat without going anywhere. Skip the added commute time and work out right in your basement or living room.
Multigrip barbells offer several hand positions so you can target specific parts of your muscles or make an exercise more ergonomic.
A portable treadmill is ideal for limited-space workout areas.