JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The JXN Film Festival will return to the capital city later this month.

The festival focuses on showcasing independent filmmaking and supplying educational training to those who are interested in all parts of the process.

For one week, Jackson will host filmmakers and their content. Festival founder Maximus Wright said the event began as an idea to help train his daughter.

Wright said there is a lot of raw talent in Mississippi, and Mississippians can make lasting impacts on the film industry with the right support.

The JXN Film Festival will be from July 23 to July 28.