(NEXSTAR) – At this point, Pete Davidson probably doesn’t know whether he should be offended of flattered.

For the second time in just as many months, Kanye “Ye” West appears to be taking aim at “SNL” star Pete Davidson — who is currently dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian — via the medium of song.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL,” West says on Fivio Foreign’s new tune “City of Gods.” West then raps, “When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival, they act like they love you but don’t even like you,” though it’s unclear if he’s referring to Davidson in the latter lyric, or himself and his grievances with fame.

In any case, a source “close to” Davidson told TMZ that he wasn’t paying any mind to the lyrics.

“Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise,” the source said.

West’s latest lyrical jabs come nearly a month after West and The Game released a song on Spotify called “Eazy,” in which West references Davidson by name.

“God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–,” the 44 year-old raps. (West was involved in a car accident that left him hospitalized in October 2002.)

After “Eazy” was released, Davidson reportedly found the lyric to be “totally hilarious,” according to a source who spoke with Page Six.

Davidson and Kim Kardashian began dating in late 2021. Kardashian and West had separated earlier that year.