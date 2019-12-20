JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Arts Center of Mississippi is the place to be if you want to see the Capital City as it should be. Dr. Scott Crawford, has added to his “Keep Building Jackson” Lego display. Your old favorites like the Lamar Life building and the Standard Life building are back. This year he’s created Sal and Mookie’s. There is even a pizza in the oven. Of course, the State Fair is always in town.
Hours are Tuesdays through Saturday’s from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Arts Center of Mississippi is located at 201 East Pascagoula Street. The display is free, but donations are welcome. The last day is Saturday, January 11th.
Keep Building Jackson Returns
