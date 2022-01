JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – American R&B singers KEM and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds are coming Jackson.

The Full-Circle Tour will take place at the Mississippi Coliseum on Friday, April 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m. The general sale tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, January 28.

To purchase tickets on Ticketmaster, click here.