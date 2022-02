BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kenny Chesney will bring his “Here and Now Tour 2022” to the Brandon Amphitheater.

The performance will be on June 29, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. The special guest will be Carley Pearce.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.