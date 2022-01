JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comedian Kevin Hart added a third show to his February performances at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson.

The third show was added for Thursday, February 17. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the show will start at 7:00 p.m.

The other shows will be on Friday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The 7:00 p.m. showing has been sold out.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.