(The Hill) — Kid Rock kicked off his concert tour with a message from former President Donald Trump this week, according to videos shared on social media.

A TikTok video from Kid Rock’s concert this week showed the controversial musician play a video message from the 45th president of the U.S.

In the video, Trump referred to the crowd as “hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots” and said “all of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country.”

The Michigan-born entertainer, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, has been a long-time supporter of Trump. He started his “Bad Reputation” tour in Indiana this week.

Trump added in the video, “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work.”

“But a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

He ended the video message by donning a red hat reading, “Make America Rock Again,” a reference to his “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The singer has headlined rallies for the former president and released a song in January bashing President Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci.

Kid Rock told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last month that he is “uncancelable” during a sit-down interview.