BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Koe Wetzel will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in 2023.

The newly announced 25-date run kicks off March 2 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Fans can purchase tickets to the ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour stop at the Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Amphitheater Box Office.

Wetzel will be joined by The Steel Woods & Red Shahan on Saturday, April 8.

The tour announcement follows the September release of Koe’s latest album Hell Paso, which debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200.

“We pulled in every genre we were feeling at the time. We spent the last ten years trying to make this sound, Hell Paso has it,” Wetzel said.

He has notched three RIAA gold-certified singles, including “February 28, 2016,” “Something To Talk About,” and “Drunk Driving.”