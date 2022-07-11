NESOBA COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A representative for Red Light Management, Lady A’s management agency, contacted officials with Choctaw Indian Fair to cancel the scheduled show on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

An email sent to the Fair office from the band’s representative stated, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lady A unfortunately has to cancel next week’s show.”

Another scheduled show on the Lady A tour is also being canceled as a result of this “unforeseen

circumstance.”

“While we are very disappointed with this cancellation, we value our patrons and wanted to inform our

guests of this development. Unfortunately, the band, Lady A, nor their management company, Red Light

Management, has yet to provide their own public statement,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben.