BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey will perform in Mississippi this year!

Officials with Red Mountain Entertainment announced the singer will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on September 27. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.