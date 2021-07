VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Vicksburg Post, filming for a Lifetime movie titled “My Stolen Life” will start this week in Vicksburg.

The film will be about twin sisters who have gone through a traumatic situation, one becoming a famous writer and the other is driven mad.

Atlanta native Dylan Vox is the producer and director of the film. For the next two weeks, the 30-person production crew will be in the city.