VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lifetime movie that was filmed in Vicksburg will premiere on Sunday, May 1.

The Vicksburg Post reported “Lies My Sister Told Me” was filmed in the city in the summer of 2021. Filming locations include the B.B. Club, the Southern Cultural Heritage Center, the waterfront murals, and a home at 1219 Adams Street.

According to the newspaper, locals like Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones can be spotted as extras in the film. The previous name of the film was “My Stolen Life.”

Watch the trailer here.