Lilliana Vazquez joins us to talk about Cocomelon’s Nina’s Familia streaming now with weekly episodes on the CoComelon YouTube Channel.

“Nina’s Familia” is the first bilingual series of the franchise. Through the same style of 3-minute songs and nursery rhymes that made CoComelon a worldwide phenomenon, children can experience stories of family, learning, positivity, and healthy habits through the lens of a multigenerational Mexican-American family, including some episodes fully in Spanish.