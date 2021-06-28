Live entertainment returns to Gold Strike Casino Resort

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Live music will return to Gold Strike Casino Resort’s Millennium Theatre on Friday, August 20, 2020. GRAMMY Award-winning rock band The Wallflowers will be the first group to take the stage at the casino in nearly 18 months.



“We have been anxiously awaiting the day we could welcome back headline entertainment,” said MGM Resorts’ Southeast Region Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations Brandon Dardeau. “Guests are eager to enjoy live music and now is the time to welcome them back to the Millennium Theatre.”

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is scheduled to perform Friday, September 3, and Mississippi native and country legend LeAnn Rimes is scheduled to return to Gold Strike on Friday, October 1.