JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans-born artist Juvenile will hold a meet and greet during Jackson Indie Music Week (JIMWeek).

The event with Juvenile will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10 at Hal & Mal’s and later from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at One Block East.

Fans will have an opportunity to grab a picture with the “Back That Thang Up” emcee, who has sold over 10 million albums as part of Cash Money Records.

“We’re excited to have an artist of Juvenile’s stature come to Jackson for JIMWeek. Juvie Juice is the official beverage of the festival, so to be a part of him introducing it to the metro area is an honor,” said Brad Franklin, founder and executive director of JIMWeek.

JIMWeek is January 7-14, 2024, and will host many independent musical acts from all genres.