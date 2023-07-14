ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native will be featured on a reality dating show.

Kassy Castillo, a 22-year-old from Zachary, will be one of 10 single contestants looking for love on the fifth season of “Love Island USA.” A bio provided said Castillo is a real estate student currently living in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to her bio, she once partied with rapper Swae Lee. She admits to fall in love easily but chooses the “wrong guys,” even getting a tattoo on her bottom lip to get someone’s attention.

“Love Island USA” is described as a dating reality show where contestants stay at a villa located in a tropical resort and compete in games while deciding if they want to stay with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers vote on who stays or leaves the island alone.

Season five of “Love Island USA” returns on July 18 and can be streamed on Peacock.