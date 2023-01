BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Luke Bryan’s “Country on Tour” is set to make a stop in Brandon in August.

Special guests Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock will also perform. The show will be held at the Brandon Amphitheater at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3 through Ticketmaster.