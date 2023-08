BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Luke Bryan concert at the Brandon Amphitheater has been canceled.

Leaders with Red Mountain Entertainment announced the Luke Bryan Country On show was canceled due to illness.

Bryan was set to perform at the amphitheater on Sunday, August 13 with Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.

Red Mountain Entertainment officials said refunds will automatically be processed at original point of purchase.