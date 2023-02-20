BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater as part of the Brandon Jubilee Days events. They will be joined by special guest Randy Houser.

The concert will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the amphitheater box office.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is best known for their hits “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.”

The Brandon Jubilee Days will be held April 26-30, 2023, at the Brandon Amphitheater, Quarry Park and Shiloh Park.

The event will include craft and artist vendors, sporting tournaments for boys and girls, and a 5K race.

“Brandon’s history has included many other Brandon Days events. We are looking forward to establishing new traditions here in Brandon. We are a community that prides ourselves in a place where you can live, work, and play. With this Brandon Jubilee Day event, we look forward to share and gather for a family fun event,” said Mayor Butch Lee.