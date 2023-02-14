FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Martina McBride will headline the 2023 Flowood Family Festival in May.

McBride is a Country Music Hall of Fame star and four-time Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the year. She has sold more than 23 million albums to date and produced 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 singles.

This year’s event takes place on Mother’s Day weekend (May 13) at Liberty Park and will be the first to showcase two female country artists at the festival’s free concert.

American Idol Season 19 participant and Mississippi native, Hannah Everhart, will take the stage at 6:45 p.m. ahead of McBride. Everhart competed in the Top 24 of American Idol and is known for her blues, southern rock style of country singing.

Admission is free. The festival will open at 4:00 p.m. with space jumps and activities for the kids, food vendors from local Flowood restaurants, and music from DJ Trix. A fireworks display will follow McBride’s performance, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit cityofflowood.com.