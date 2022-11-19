SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.

Tickets will go on sale at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28th. More information about the event and how to purchase tickets can be found on the school’s website.