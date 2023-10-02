The all-new animated series “Young Love” expands on the family introduced in the Academy Award®-winning short film, “Hair Love.” Creator Matthew A. Cherry joins us to talk about the series and why you want to add it to your watchlist.
by: Kayla Thompson
