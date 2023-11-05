JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – McDonald’s may be famous for its golden arches, but its annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is another distinct trademark.

The 17th annual event will happen inside the Jackson Convention Complex on Saturday, November 11 starting at 7:00 p.m. It is the fifth and final stop of a nearly two-month-long tour. The tour launched in Chicago back in September during Gospel Music Heritage Month. Performances also occurred in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.

Since September, Gospel fans across the nation have experienced dynamic live performances from the following artists:

Bishop Hezekiah Walker

Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy

Lonnie Hunter

Mike Teezy

DOE

DJ CANVA$

Tim Bowman, Jr.

Bri Babineaux

The Walls Group

Sir the Baptist

Award-winning recording artist & radio personality Lonnie Hunter will host the event. Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Donald Lawrence is the music supervisor. Journalist and Founder of Black Star Network, Roland Martin will also lend his media network, Black Star Network and its social channels to amplify the concert series through sharing exclusive interviews with the artists.

As with previous years, the tour will celebrate McDonald’s continued commitment to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). At each concert stop, attendees will have the opportunity to donate to their local RMHC chapter to benefit families served by the organization. Fans can access free tickets and more information about the concert series at blackandpositivelygolden.com.