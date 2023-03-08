JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Anime Fest will return to the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson this weekend.

The largest anime event in the state will be held for two days from Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 12. The Mississippi Anime Fest expanded the fest to two-days in 2022.

Jay Branch, owner of VXV Events, said they’re bringing more voice acting legends, a vastly enlarged show floor, and many attractions to thrill anime and pop culture fans alike.

“There’s going to be plenty things to do over the two day period,” said Branch. “We’re so excited especially with our nine voice actors and three cosplay guests who will also be judging to costume contest.”

Brant shared that a couple of this year’s special guest will include Charles Martinet and Eric Stuart. Other guests have used their voice acting talents for the hit shows Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Scooby Doo, Avatar, and Fairly OddParents.

“We’re doing way more this year due to the expand space as we are going to be in the entire Trademart,” said Branch. “We tripled everything this year, so we’re just want everyone to have a awesome time.”

Branch said there will be gaming tournaments, fan groups and vendors from across the country to set up things that they are passionate about.

Advance tickets are currently on sale for $25 per day or $40 for the entire weekend. At the door, tickets will go on sale for $35 per day and $55 for the weekend. Kids ten and under can attend for free with paid adult admission. Military discounts for active duty and veterans are also available.

To purchase tickets and view the entire weekend’s schedule, click here.