Eggnog with cinnamon and nutmeg for Christmas and winter holidays. Christmas Eggnog gingerbread cookies on white background.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network.

Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.

Hennington owned a mural business and has painted murals for several businesses in the Jackson area.

She often collaborates with her daughter, Jessica Pedigo, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on projects. Pedigo owns Cut It Out Cutters, LLC, a 3D printed cookie cutter business.

On the Food Network, Hennington will compete against four other talented bakers for the chance to win $10,000 and the title of Christmas Cookie Champion.

The competition will air on Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m.