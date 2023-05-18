JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Comic Con will return to the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson in 2023!

The event will take place June 24-25 and will feature a weekend of celebrities, gaming and fun.

Attending celebrities include Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Sean Astin (The Goonies, Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things), Bret Hart (WWE Hall of Fame), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Sean Schemmel (Dragonball), Walter Jones (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Paul Freeman (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Chris Sabat (Dragonball & My Hero Academia), and Zach Aguilar (Demon Slayer).

In-show events include Q&As with celebrities, panels presented by professional cosplayers and comic artists, costume and video game contests, tabletop gaming, and photo ops. Vendors and artists from across the country will attend and sell their wares.

Other exhibits include vehicles from film and television, an old school arcade with arcade and pinball machines provided by Dirty South Pinball, and video and board game tournaments provided by Vans CCG.

Advance tickets are available from VXV Events’ exclusive ticket provider, Tixr, for $30 per day or $50 for the weekend, or at the door the day of the show for $40 per day or $65 for the weekend. Kids ten and under can attend free with paid adult admission.