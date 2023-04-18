JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi families will compete on separate episodes of the hit game show Family Feud.

The episode starring the Watts family, of Canton, will air on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT on WJTV 12 News.

The episodes starring the Biglane family, of Natchez, will be on Thursday, April 20; Friday, April 21; and Monday, April 24.

Courtesy: Fremantle

Courtesy: Fremantle

The Natchez Democrat reported people can tune in to watch it at 6:00 p.m. CT on those dates on the following channels:

Dish Network – Channel 11

DirecTV – Channel 13

Sparklight – Channel 32