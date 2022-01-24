Mississippi in movies and TV shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Have you ever recognized your hometown on the big screen? Many may already know movies like “The Help” and “My Dog Skip” were filmed in Mississippi. However, some on this list may surprise you.
According to Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the following titles include at least one scene shot in Mississippi:
- Mississippi Burning (1988) – Filmed at Ross Barnett Reservoir and in Vicksburg, Bovina, Jackson, Braxton, Port Gibson, Vaiden, Canton and New Hebron, Mississippi
- Mississippi Masala (1991) – Filmed in Greenwood, Grenada, Biloxi and Ocean Springs, Mississippi
- Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) – Filmed in Greenwood, Jackson, Natchez and Yazoo City, Mississippi
- Crossroads (1986) – Filmed in Natchez, Port Gibson, Greenville, Murphy and Vicksburg, Mississippi
- Baby Doll (1956) – Filmed in Benoit, Mississippi
- Slippy McGee (1923) – Filmed in Natchez, Mississippi
- The Client (1994) – Filmed in Clinton, Mississippi
- The Chamber (1996) – Filmed in Jackson, Greenwood, Indianola and Parchman, Mississippi
- The Crisis (1916) – Filmed at the Vicksburg National Military Park, Mississippi
- The Help (2011) – Filmed in Greenwood, Jackson and Clarksdale, Mississippi
- Get on Up (2014) – Filmed in Natchez and Jackson, Mississippi
- The Insider (1999) – Filmed in Pascagoula, Mississippi
- The Ladykillers (2004) – Filmed in Natchez, Mississippi
- Miss Firecracker (1989) – Filmed in Yazoo City, Mississippi
- My Dog Skip (2000) – Filmed in Canton, Yazoo City, Mendenhall and Jackson, Mississippi
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) – Filmed at D’Lo Water Park and in Canton, Jackson, Vicksburg, Yazoo City, Edwards, Oxford, Valley Park and Leland, Mississippi
- The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) – Filmed in Oxford and Senatobia, Mississippi
- The Premonition (1975) – Filmed in Jackson, Mississippi
- Raintree County (1957) – Filmed in Natchez, Mississippi
- Home from the Hill (1960) – Filmed in Oxford and Greenwood, Mississippi
- Ode to Billy Joe (1976) – Filmed in Vaiden, Greenwood, Itta Bena, Lefore and Tallahatchie Counties, Mississippi
- Thieves Like Us (1974) – Filmed in Canton, Hermansville, Jackson and Pickens, Mississippi
- The Horse Soldiers (1959) – Filmed at Jefferson Military College and the Homochitto River and in Natchez, Mississippi
- Cookie’s Fortune (1999) – Filmed in Holly Springs, Mississippi
- Tomorrow (1972) – Filmed in Tupelo and Oakland, Mississippi
- A Time to Kill (1996) – Filmed at the Jackson International Airport and in Canton, Mississippi
- This Property is Condemned (1966) – Filmed in Bay St. Louis and Biloxi, Mississippi
- Stone Cold (1991) – Filmed in Pascagoula and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
- The Duel (2016) – Filmed in Greenwood, Mississippi
- The Hollars (2016) – Filmed in Canton, Jackson and Brookhaven, Mississippi
- The Reivers (1969) – Filmed in Carrolton and Greenwood, Mississippi
- Rites of Spring (2011) – Filmed in Jackson, Mississippi
- The Ponder Heart (2001) – Filmed in Sharon and Canton, Mississippi
- Battlecreek (2017) – Filmed in Canton, Mississippi
- Rumors of Wars (2014) – Filmed in Jackson, Mississippi
- 1 Mile to You (2017) – Filmed in Jackson and Madison, Mississippi
- Same Kind of Different as Me (2017) – Filmed in Jackson and Canton, Mississippi
Have you seen them all? Make a list of the titles you haven’t watched to see if you can spot the Mississippi scenery.