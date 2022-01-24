Mississippi in movies and TV shows

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MOVIE_74753

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Have you ever recognized your hometown on the big screen? Many may already know movies like “The Help” and “My Dog Skip” were filmed in Mississippi. However, some on this list may surprise you.

According to Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the following titles include at least one scene shot in Mississippi:

Have you seen them all? Make a list of the titles you haven’t watched to see if you can spot the Mississippi scenery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories