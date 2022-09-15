JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI.

The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood.

Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More names will be released in the coming weeks leading up to the recording.

“Like a deeply rooted tree, that branches out to produce fruit, attendees can expect to hear the Sunday Morning Church sound that has made the choir an institution in the industry, as well as a freshness that will make them current,” said Mississippi Mass Choir Executive Director Jerry Mannery.

The choir is celebrating 34 years of ministry. They have not revealed the official title for the upcoming album.

The choir also announced the release of a new website, www.mississippimasschoir.org, where tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 15.