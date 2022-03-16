JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet will bring the classical story of “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

The ballet will be held at the Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center. The showcase is choreographed by Charles Maple, a former American Ballet Theatre Soloist.

Following the performance, there will be a sold-separately ‘Land of Oz’ presentation where young visitors will have the opportunity to take stage photos with featured characters while visiting the Land of Oz. Each visitor will receive a souvenir and light refreshment.

Performances will be at 3:00 p.m. on April 2 and at 2:00 p.m. on April 3.

