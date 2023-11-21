JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people throughout the Magnolia State watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every year, but one Mississippi native will perform for millions.

Grammy-winning singer and actress Brandy Norwood is one of 17 performers set to grace the national stage at the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She will appear on Branch’s Palace of Sweets float, a new float among the 31 set to go through the Heart of New York City.

The artist from McComb, Mississippi has sold millions of albums with hits like “I Wanna Be Down,” “Baby,” and “The Boy Is Mine” since the 90s. In the acting world, she is best known for her starring role in the sitcom Moesha.

The Mississippi artist is doing anything but resting on her laurels. Her new holiday album, “Christmas with Brandy,” was released earlier in November. The new Netflix original film “Best. Christmas. Ever!” features Norwood and appeared on the streaming platform one week before Thanksgiving.

The parade also features other Southern artists and bands. Amanda Shaw, Alex Smith, and Jon Batiste are from Louisiana. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors are from Tennessee. Paul Russell and Pentatonix are from Texas.

The parade is set to start Thursday morning at 7:30 CT.